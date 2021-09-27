Texans coach David Culley says Bills’ Josh Allen has become a premier QB

David Culley knows Josh Allen well.

The Houston Texans coach was Allen’s position coach with the Buffalo Bills two stops ago. During Allen’s rookie season in 2018, it was up to Culley to help the first-round pick acclimate to the pro game.

Allen produced 169 completions on 320 attempts for 2,074 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions as Buffalo went 5-6 with their rookie under center. That was Culley’s last season with Allen, and the Bills’ last season they did not make the playoffs.

With Allen now developed into a Pro Bowl quarterback who has led the Bills to two consecutive playoff appearances, including a berth in the AFC Championship Game last season, it is no surprise to Culley that his former player is one of the best in the AFC, if not the NFL itself.

“He’s become one of the top quarterbacks in this league,” Culley said. “I know when I had him as a rookie, he has everything that you want, and I’m not surprised that he’s where he’s at right now. I think I remember last year, he was maybe No. 2 in the league in MVP voting. He’s a heck of a player, has all the things you want.”

The Texans know they will have their hands full when they take on the Bills Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time from Highmark Stadium. In addition to Allen having the ability to make teams with his legs, he can also generate yards through the air.

“There’s not a throw he can’t make,” said Culley. “He’s very athletic, he’s a big kid, strong kid that can run. He’s the total package.”

The Bills dismantled Washington 43-21 in Week 3 with Allen producing 358 yards and four touchdowns. Buffalo is 2-1 on the season and Allen has a 95.5 passer rating with just four sacks taken. Houston will have to generate pressure to fluster Allen.