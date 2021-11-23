Texans coach David Culley says DT Roy Lopez ‘plays 100 miles an hour’

The Houston Texans saved the best for last when they selected sixth-round defensive tackle Roy Lopez from Arizona in the 2021 NFL draft.

Lopez has been one of the pleasant surprises from the Texans’ draft class as the 6-2, 318-pound defensive tackle has provided energy and production inside for Houston.

“He’s a nose tackle,” coach David Culley said Nov. 22. “He’s one of those guys that will command and allow those linebackers to do what they do. He is so tough. That guy is so tough. He plays 100 miles an hour, all the time.”

Lopez has generated 17 combined tackles, two tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, 1.0 sack, and a fumble recovery through his 10 games played, nine of which he has started.

Even though Lopez has been productive, he is still learning the nuances of playing at the pro level.

Said Culley: “He’s also learning too that sometimes it gets a little rough and tough in there with those guys because usually you have two guys blocking you. Normally when it’s one you’re ok but all of a sudden two guys. You have a guy blocking from the left and you think you are ok and then you have a guy from the right and another guy hit you. He’s learning now about how to be an NFL nose guard and doing a good job at it.”

The Texans take on the New York Jets Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium in Week 12, which should be another opportunity for Lopez to provide disruption inside for Houston’s defense.