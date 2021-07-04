Texans coach David Culley says Tyrod Taylor has ‘been a great teammate’

As the Houston Texans seek to recover from a 4-12 record in 2020, first-year coach David Culley had the benefit of a former Pro Bowl quarterback helping out the younger guys in the room during the eight-week offseason workouts.

The Texans signed quarterback Tyrod Taylor to a one-year contract in free agency, and the 31-year-old with a 24-21-1 record as a starter has been a steadying influence on journeyman Jeff Driskel and third-round rookie Davis Mills.

“[Offensive coordinator] Tim (Kelly) and the offensive staff have done a great job with that, and having an 11-year veteran in here like Tyrod Taylor has been a blessing for Jeff and Davis,” Culley told Texans Radio’s Marc Vandermeer and John Harris. “It’s been a blessing.”

Taylor, a former 2011 sixth-round pick for the Baltimore Ravens out of Virginia Tech, has the experience as being a backup and also the man under center. From 2015-17, Taylor was the Buffalo Bills’ starting quarterback, earning a Pro Bowl selection in 2015 and leading the Bills to their first playoff appearance since 1999 in 2017. Culley was his quarterbacks coach in that 9-7 season that resulted in a wild-card playoff berth.

“Tyrod Taylor is a pro’s pro,” Culley said. “He knows how it’s supposed to be done. He knows what it’s supposed to look like. And it’s been good having him here, and, you know what, he’s been great at giving information and being a great teammate.”

Culley also believes that Taylor fits the profile of what first-year general manager Nick Caserio is looking for in players that are selfless and share information, rather than hoard it to get ahead of the internal competition.

Said Culley: “That’s the kind of people that Nick has brought in here from a free agency standpoint, that understand that, and that’s winning culture. And that’s basically going to carry over later on with the young guys and it serves our team well to see a veteran like that carry himself that way and give that information and do the things that he does to help us get better.”

Taylor is penciled in as the quarterback atop the depth chart to start training camp, although August will tell the tale of whether he stays there or is a bridge to a younger signal caller.