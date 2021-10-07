Texans coach David Culley says GM Nick Caserio is constantly evaluating the roster

The Houston Texans aren’t playing for next year; they are still playing for right now.

One of the jobs that general manager Nick Caserio is still undertaking is finding ways to improve the roster. Ostensibly, one of the moves the Texans made to help the roster was the release of Anthony Miller to make way for receiver Danny Amendola, who is coming back from a thigh injury and plays the slot the same as Miller.

At 1-3, even though Houston is held captive by a three-game losing streak, the Texans are a game out of first place in the AFC South as the Tennessee Titans are 2-2.

“Everyday we are talking,” Culley said. “Nick and that staff are always looking, just like all teams in the league, everyday they are always looking to see what’s going on in the waiver wire, see what’s happening with guys getting released, see if any of those kind of things would work with us and vice versa.”

The Texans haven’t made any splashes in terms of bringing in free agent talent, although they continue to churn the bottom of the roster and the practice squad.

“But that’s an everyday thing and sometimes when those things happen you kind of look to see if you could help your team to get better and if you can, you try to make move and sometimes you necessarily can’t do that,” said Culley.

Houston takes on the New England Patriots Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time from NRG Stadium. Although he won’t be coaching on the field, Caserio will nonetheless put his roster against the organization where he spent the last 20 years and grew as an NFL front office boss.

Said Culley: “There is no question that having him in the building, he’s got 20 years of knowing exactly how they do things. They are not doing anything different now from before, they just don’t have No. 12 [Tom Brady] at quarterback.”