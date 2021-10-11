Texans coach David Culley says he should have allowed the Patriots to score TD on final drive

The New England Patriots had a first-and-goal at the Houston Texans’ 6-yard line at the two-minute warning.

With the game tied 22-22, one would figure the Texans would allow the Patriots to score a touchdown and get the ball back for a potential game-tying drive orchestrated by rookie quarterback Davis Mills, who had thrown for over 300 yards and three touchdowns at that point on Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium.

Instead, the Texans, with one timeout remaining, fought New England.

When running back Rhamondre Stevenson scored a 4-yard touchdown, coach David Culley accepted the penalty that nullified the touchdown run. The Patriots had committed illegal shift, and Culley decided to push them back five yards.

The Patriots ran the clock down and Nick Folk kicked the game-winning field goal with 15 seconds remaining.

“I should have declined the penalty,” Culley said Monday. “If I had it to over again, I would have declined the penalty.”

Culley didn’t lose track of the game. As Culley explained it, the Texans had remembered the Patriots fumbled inside the 5-yard line against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1, leading to a 17-16 loss.

“Later on in that series, we had talked about allowing them to score, and one of the reasons why we didn’t allow them to score, was the second time when they ran the ball, is that this team had earlier in the year against Miami they had fumbled a couple of times down in there,” said Culley. “The backs had trouble holding to the football, and we already got one punched out. And the defensive staff felt like there was a possibility we could get one punched out. We didn’t get it punched out.”

On a second-and-goal from the 5-yard line with 8:54 to go in the second quarter, cornerback Terrance Mitchell popped the ball out of running back Damien Harris’ grasp to prevent a touchdown. The Texans didn’t have the same fortune in the fourth quarter.

“Again, should have allowed them to score,” Culley said.

The Texans fall to 1-4 on the season and are on a four-game losing streak.