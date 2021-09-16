Texans coach David Culley says WR Brandin Cooks ‘can do pretty much anything’

Brandin Cooks can work with any receiver.

Of course, it was an embarrassment of riches for the former 2014 first-round pick from Oregon State through his first seven seasons. From 2014-16, Cooks played with the Drew Brees. When the New Orleans Saints traded Cooks in 2017 to the New England Patriots, he got to work with Tom Brady for a year before the Los Angeles Rams acquired Cooks in a trade. In 2020, the Houston Texans traded for Cooks, and he got to form a bond with another Pro Bowl quarterback in Deshaun Watson.

When Tyrod Taylor was announced as the starting quarterback for Houston, there were questions as to whether Cooks’ production would take a hit. Was he really that good, or a product of working with such elite quarterbacks?

Five catches for 132 yards in Week 1’s 37-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium proved otherwise.

“He’s a really good player,” coach David Culley said. “He’s played with some different quarterbacks through his career, some really good quarterbacks through his career.”

What Culley likes about Cooks is his ability to provide a diverse skillset in the passing game.

“He can run, he’s a good route runner, he showed some toughness in this game,” said Culley.

Cooks caught a 40-yard pass at the Jaguars’ 2-yard line and was locked in for dual possession with Jaguars cornerback Rayshawn Jenkins. Tie goes to the receiver, which meant the Texans kept the ball. It wouldn’t have gone that way if Cooks didn’t attack the football while in the air.

Said Culley: “He went and attacked the ball, something that with guys of his size you don’t see doing. He played big on those plays, and I am just happy we have him. Basically, those big plays he made down the field, were basically just him being a player and making a play like a play maker should.”

Cooks will have another chance to show his big-play ability when the Texans face the Cleveland Browns Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at FirstEnergy Stadium.