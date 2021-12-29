Texans coach David Culley remembers the legacy of John Madden

HOUSTON — Pro Football Hall of Fame coach, broadcaster, video game pioneer and football icon John Madden died on Tuesday at the age of 85. Since Madden’s death, the sports world has poured endless tributes to show their respect to the late football savant — including Houston Texans’ coach David Culley.

“I would like to send my condolences to the Madden family,” Culley said prior to Wednesday’s Week 17 practice. “He meant a lot to us in what he portrayed as a coach and as a human being. For me coming through this business, he will be truly missed, and he meant a big part of this game.”

Culley said he grew up a fan of the Oakland Raiders from the late 60s to late 70s, where he watched Madden lead his favorite team to a championship victory in Super Bowl XI while recording a coaching record of 103–32–7.

For a decade as the coach of the Raiders, Madden never had a losing season. His 75.0 win percentage ranks second in NFL history — trailing only the late, great Guy Chamberlain (.784%).

“I actually knew a few guys who played for John and he loved his players,” Culley said. “It did not matter if it was on or off the field, his players always knew they had his back. That was John Madden. He was more than just a great football coach. He was a great human being and humanitarian. He loved all his players and everything about this game.”

Madden is survived by his wife Virginia and sons Joseph and Michael.