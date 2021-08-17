Texans coach David Culley: QB Deshaun Watson not injured, but 'does what we ask him to do'

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson still isn't practicing, but the organization confirmed on Tuesday that he is not injured.

The Texans have opted to have quarterbacks Tyrod Taylor and rookie David Mills split most of the practice reps while Watson, who demanded a trade from Houston in January, has made sporadic appearances on the field.

"Deshaun is here," Texans coach David Culley said Tuesday. "Again, every day he's here, he comes in, and he works. He does what we ask him to do and he's here every day and he's doing fine."

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) runs drills with the team during NFL football practice Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Houston.

Earlier in Houston's training camp, the Texans had Watson on the field as a safety during a scout team drill, but Culley's comments confirmed that Watson has been at the team's headquarters, but just hadn't been doing work during the time when reporters were out on the field observing practice.

Watson did not make the trip to Green Bay for Houston's preseason opener against, which Houston won, 26-7.

"He got his work done yesterday. He just didn't get his work done when we were out here," Culley said. "We had a little different schedule yesterday than he had been. He got his work in. He's doing fine."

Watson’s future is uncertain after he asked for a trade in January before 22 women filed lawsuits alleging that he sexually assaulted or harassed them in March. Houston police and the NFL are investigating the allegations, but no charges have been filed.

Contributing: Associated Press

