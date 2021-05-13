Texans coach David Culley excited to begin 2021 season against an AFC South opponent

David Culley will make his coaching debut on Sunday, Sept. 12, when the new-look Houston Texans open their 2021 season against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The game will feature the highly anticipated debut of Trevor Lawrence under center for the Jaguars, which has the Texans opening the season as a 1.5-point underdog — according to BetMGM.

To Culley, it doesn’t matter who is the starting quarterback for the Jaguars. It’s all about getting the season off to a great start against an AFC South opponent.

“When we are sitting there talking about the next year, one of your goals is to win your division,” Culley told Texans’ TV host Drew Dougherty after the release of the 2021 schedule. “We are playing a divisional opponent. That’s exciting. We get to start early to let everyone know what and who we are. Right away and in the division.”

This will be the first time the Texans will open their regular-season schedule against the Jaguars since 2017. Houston lost their home opener that season in a 29-7 defeat. Deshaun Watson made his NFL debut in the loss after subbing for Tom Savage following a subpar first half.

Since dropping their season opener in 2017, the Texans have registered a 6-1 record against the Jaguars. Oddsmakers have the Texans’ win total set at 4.5 with the possibility of getting swept in the AFC South, according to ESPN’s Sarah Barshop.