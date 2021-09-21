Texans coach David Culley declares rookie QB Davis Mills will start against the Panthers

David Culley announced this morning that rookie QB Davis Mills will start for the Texans on Thursday. — Coty M. Davis (@CotyDavis_24) September 21, 2021

The Houston Texans made it official Tuesday morning with coach David Culley declaring that Davis Mills will start against the Carolina Panthers in Week 3.

The rookie third-rounder from Stanford will get his first career start on Thursday Night Football as the 1-1 Texans host the 2-0 Panthers at NRG Stadium.

Houston is still in the mix in the AFC South. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts are each 0-2 while the Tennessee Titans are 1-1 following an overtime win at the Seattle Seahawks.

The last Texans rookie quarterback to make his first career start in prime time was Deshaun Watson. The three-time Pro Bowler will remain inactive on the Texans’ 53-man roster as Houston will likely turn to practice squad quarterback Jeff Driskel as Mills’ backup.