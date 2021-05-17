Texans coach David Culley assesses 2021 NFL draft class

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mark Lane
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Houston Texans selected five players in their 2021 NFL draft class.

Coach David Culley had a chance to see the players on the field for the first time during the Texans’ rookie minicamp May 14-15. Here is what the first-year coach had to say about each of his five players from the draft class.

1. QB Davis Mills

moment-texans-drafted-stanford-qb-davis-mills
moment-texans-drafted-stanford-qb-davis-mills

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

“I thought Nick’s staff did a great job of all of a sudden earmarking a guy that fit what a quarterback in the NFL is all about," Culley said. "Obviously he didn’t play as much football as some of the other guys because of the COVID situation in the Pac-12, but we really love what he’s all about. We love all of the intangibles he has. He’s a prototype NFL quarterback and we feel good to have him. He’s smart. He can make all the throws and we feel good and feel fortunate that we’re able to get him when we got him."

2. Nico Collins

texans-nico-collins-throwback-no-1-wr
texans-nico-collins-throwback-no-1-wr

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

"I’ve got a couple of coaches on my staff that have some background with him," said Culley. "[Quarterbacks coach] Pep (Hamilton) had him in Michigan. (Ben McDaniels) had him, who actually coached him, assistant receivers coach Ben (McDaniels). We had an idea that we liked his size. He is the prototype wide receiver, big strong, 50-50 catch type guy in this league and we feel like he’ll bring that to us. We’re looking forward to that. Very tough kid, very tough kid."

3. TE Brevin Jordan

texans-brevin-jordan-wear-9
texans-brevin-jordan-wear-9

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

"Oh, my goodness, let me tell you something," Culley said. "We feel like we got a steal with him where we got him. We felt like that guy would probably be gone before the fifth round, but once we got to that point and he was there, it was a no brainer with the ability that he has as far as being a prototype tight end in this business.”

4. LB Garret Wallow

texans-ross-blacklock-garret-wallow-hardest-working-dude
texans-ross-blacklock-garret-wallow-hardest-working-dude

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

"Loved him," said Culley. "Our people love what he’s all about. I’m talking about he’s a football player. He is a flat-out football playing ‘Jessie,’ I like to say. Old term from the south, you’ve heard that term before. We love that about him."

5. DT Roy Lopez

2021-nfl-draft-texans-dt-roy-lopez-195-overall-round-6
2021-nfl-draft-texans-dt-roy-lopez-195-overall-round-6

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

"He’s down in the trenches," Culley said. "He’s excellent there. We felt good when we got to that point of being able to get him and once we got to that point, it was good. [Defensive coordiantor] Lovie (Smith), Lovie loved where he was."

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • Texans coach David Culley says QB Davis Mills pick was part of creating competition on the roster

    Houston Texans coach David Culley says that the selection of QB Davis Mills was part of a philosophy of creating competition on the whole roster.

  • David Culley: Davis Mills fits what a QB in the NFL is all about

    The Texans made Davis Mills their top choice in the 2020 draft and the former Stanford quarterback’s arrival got a lot of notice. Deshaun Watson‘s legal issues and desire to be traded have created an uncertain future at quarterback in Houston. Head coach David Culley didn’t have anything to say about Watson when he met [more]

  • David Culley has nothing to say about Deshaun Watson

    When Texans coach David Culley last spoke to reporters, podcast quotes had just emerged from the first-year coach indicating for the first time that the team was willing to trade quarterback Deshaun Watson. During the press conference, however, Culley tried to put the toothpaste back in the toothpaste holder. All of that happened before the first [more]

  • Christmas game for Cardinals will be a franchise first

    It is not the first time the Arizona Cardinals will play on Christmas Day, It is the third, but it will be the first time not against the Dallas Cowboys.

  • Breaking down Texans rookie LB Garret Wallow’s contract

    The Houston Texans signed fifth-round pick Garret Wallow to a four-year contract. Here are the details of the contract.

  • NFL free agent tracker 2021: Keep pace with offseason's major moves

    As NFL free agency rolls on and top players get cut and sign new deals, we're updating this page with all the latest moves.

  • Sunday scoreboard watching: Who to cheer on for Rockets’ draft picks

    The Miami pick can finish from No. 17 to No. 20; Milwaukee from No. 24 to No. 27; and Portland from No. 19 to No. 23, if in the playoffs.

  • Rockets learn potential 2021 draft slots from Miami, Milwaukee, and Portland

    With results from Sunday's final day, Houston received some clarity about its potential draft picks from Miami, Portland, and Milwaukee.

  • Very early Big Ten basketball power rankings for 2021-2022

    We take a very early look at trying to figure out the Big Ten basketball rosters and power rank the teams heading into 2021-2022.

  • Rick Hendrick: Alex Bowman expected to return in 2022

    Team owner Rick Hendrick said Sunday that negotiations with Alex Bowman are underway for a contract extension, calling the situation “a formality” that he would return to the No. 48 Chevrolet next season with a multiyear contract in place. RELATED: Official results | At-track photos: Dover “We’ve already started. It should be done any time,” […]

  • Soccer-Milan hit seven to move closer to Champions League return

    TURIN, Italy (Reuters) -A hat-trick from Ante Rebic helped AC Milan thrash struggling Torino 7-0 in Serie A on Wednesday to move a step closer to securing a return to the Champions League next season. Milan have not played in Europe's premier competition since 2014, but a comprehensive victory in Turin kept them third in the standings, three points clear of Juventus in fifth with two games to play. Full back Theo Hernandez scored early on with a thunderous strike, before Franck Kessie's penalty gave Milan a two-goal lead at the interval.

  • All-time NASCAR Cup Series winners

    The all-time list of NASCAR Cup Series winners starts with Richard Petty (200 wins) and includes more than 60 drivers who won just a single time at NASCAR’s top level. Below is the list of all-time winners, in order, in the NASCAR Cup Series. Last update: After Race 13 of 2021 season (Dover International Speedway) […]

  • Soccer-Real sink Granada to keep pressure on Atletico

    GRANADA, Spain (Reuters) -Real Madrid swatted aside Granada 4-1 on Thursday to ensure the La Liga title race will go down to the wire. Despite missing a number of first-team regulars, Real started the stronger and first-half strikes from Luka Modric and Rodrygo put the visitors in control. Such was their dominance that even when Jorge Molina halved the deficit on 71 minutes, tapping in after Thibaut Courtois had kept out Luis Suarez's initial effort, they rarely looked troubled.

  • 'Weirdos' to winners: No. 48 pit crew, Alex Bowman toast quick work in Dover victory

    The Hendrick Motorsports No. 48 team — described as “kind of a bunch of weirdos” and a “sea of awkwardness” according to one of its own in driver Alex Bowman — did its best impression of a mutual admiration society after Sunday’s surge to victory at Dover International Speedway. Bowman keyed his radio on the […]

  • Factbox: Venezuela's journey from maligned 'Cinderella' to FIFA Top 30

    Now they head into June's Copa America in Colombia and Argentina sitting 30th in the FIFA world rankings, ahead of fellow South Americans Paraguay (35), Ecuador (53) and Bolivia (81). * Known as "La Vinotinto" (The Red Wine), thanks to the colour of their shirts, Venezuela are the only South American team to have never qualified for a World Cup.

  • Stephen Curry with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies

    Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 05/16/2021

  • Eagles agree to deal with former Washington DE Ryan Kerrigan

    Eagles agree to deal with former Washington DE Ryan Kerrigan

  • Tennis-Beaten Djokovic hits right notes on clay in Rome

    The Serbian, who will turn 34 this week, came back from a set and a break down to beat world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas in his rain-hit quarter-final on Saturday before returning to court later in the day to overcome Lorenzo Sonego. But he fell 7-5 1-6 6-3 to his great rival Nadal on Sunday. "I was happy to play him because of the fine-tuning for Roland Garros ... That doesn't get bigger of a challenge on clay than playing Rafa in finals," Djokovic told reporters, adding that he was very pleased with the fight he showed.

  • Ryan Kerrigan is signing with the Eagles. Yes, you read that right

    In news that will surely rattle all Washington fans, Ryan Kerrigan announced Monday that he's joining the Eagles.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Lakers and Warriors set for play-in matchup

    The play-in tournament is set to start Tuesday night with four Eastern Conference teams squaring off.