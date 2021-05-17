Texans coach David Culley assesses 2021 NFL draft class

The Houston Texans selected five players in their 2021 NFL draft class.

Coach David Culley had a chance to see the players on the field for the first time during the Texans’ rookie minicamp May 14-15. Here is what the first-year coach had to say about each of his five players from the draft class.

1. QB Davis Mills

“I thought Nick’s staff did a great job of all of a sudden earmarking a guy that fit what a quarterback in the NFL is all about," Culley said. "Obviously he didn’t play as much football as some of the other guys because of the COVID situation in the Pac-12, but we really love what he’s all about. We love all of the intangibles he has. He’s a prototype NFL quarterback and we feel good to have him. He’s smart. He can make all the throws and we feel good and feel fortunate that we’re able to get him when we got him."

2. Nico Collins

"I’ve got a couple of coaches on my staff that have some background with him," said Culley. "[Quarterbacks coach] Pep (Hamilton) had him in Michigan. (Ben McDaniels) had him, who actually coached him, assistant receivers coach Ben (McDaniels). We had an idea that we liked his size. He is the prototype wide receiver, big strong, 50-50 catch type guy in this league and we feel like he’ll bring that to us. We’re looking forward to that. Very tough kid, very tough kid."

3. TE Brevin Jordan

"Oh, my goodness, let me tell you something," Culley said. "We feel like we got a steal with him where we got him. We felt like that guy would probably be gone before the fifth round, but once we got to that point and he was there, it was a no brainer with the ability that he has as far as being a prototype tight end in this business.”

4. LB Garret Wallow

"Loved him," said Culley. "Our people love what he’s all about. I’m talking about he’s a football player. He is a flat-out football playing ‘Jessie,’ I like to say. Old term from the south, you’ve heard that term before. We love that about him."

5. DT Roy Lopez

"He’s down in the trenches," Culley said. "He’s excellent there. We felt good when we got to that point of being able to get him and once we got to that point, it was good. [Defensive coordiantor] Lovie (Smith), Lovie loved where he was."

