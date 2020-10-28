Texans close facility after positive COVID-19 test

The Texans are the latest NFL team to close their facility after a positive COVID-19 test.

Houston had one player test positive and closed the facility today, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Texans are on their bye this week, so there’s no immediate threat to the schedule. All NFL players are tested every day, including during bye weeks.

The Packers were at the Texans on Sunday. There has been no immediate word on whether the Packers will need to take any additional precautions.

