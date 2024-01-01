How the Texans can clinch the playoffs and/or win the AFC South

The Houston Texans’ win in Week 17 didn’t clinch a playoff berth, but it set the team up for a big Week 18 showdown with the Indianapolis Colts.

Not only would a win send the Texans to the playoffs, but Houston could also take the AFC South title if the Jacksonville Jaguars lose to the Tennessee Titans coupled with a Houston win.

That would be an incredible turnaround for a team that finished with the No. 2 pick in the draft a year ago. It’s even more impressive that Houston looks this good with a first-time head coach, a first offensive play-caller and a rookie quarterback.

DeMeco Ryans has the Texans playing sensational football, especially after the 26-3 win over the Titans in Week 17. C.J. Stroud and fellow rookie Will Anderson Jr. returned from two-game absences and both looked like the best offensive and defense rookies in the NFL.

Stroud completed 75 percent of his passes for 213 yards and one touchdown, while Anderson recorded two sacks to set a franchise rookie record.

The Colts are no slouch, though, and are coming off a 23-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders this past week. Indianapolis also beat Houston back in Week 2, 32-20.

It all comes down to Week 18.

