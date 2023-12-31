Texans clinch first winning season since 2019 in C.J. Stroud’s return

The Houston Texans got one step closer to a playoff berth after a 26-3 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 17. The victory pushed Houston to 9-7 and gave the team its first winning season since 2019.

Both the offense and defense played huge roles in the victory. Rookie C.J. Stroud threw for 213 yards and a touchdown, the defense held Tennessee to just 187 net yards and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins even recovered a fumble for a touchdown in the win.

The win effectively makes Houston’s Week 18 match against the Indianapolis Colts a win-and-in game for the AFC’s final wildcard spot after the Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars won in Week 17. The AFC South is still in contention, but only if the Texans win and the Jaguars lose to the Titans next week.

Rookie pass rusher Will Anderson led the Texans’ defense with two sacks in the win. The team as a whole finished with six sacks.

