Texans claim Teair Tart off waivers from Titans

The Texans claimed defensive lineman Teair Tart off waivers from the Titans on Monday. They cut running back Mike Boone in a corresponding move.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel would not address the release of Tart when asked about Tart on Monday.

"I think we can touch on some of those personnel decisions at the end of the season," Vrabel said. "But we're excited about the guys who are here now and working with them and moving forward with them and finding those guys that we can work with."

Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com reported Friday that the decision was made "after season-long issues reached a breaking point." Tart has expressed displeasure with his contract situation, and the Titans became "unsatisfied with [Tart's] effort and attitude."

Tart, 26, is playing this year on a one-year, $4.3 million restricted free agent tender.

Tart missed practice all of last week for personal reasons, and the Titans cut him Friday. He has 21 tackles, eight tackles for loss and a sack in 11 games.

Tart originally signed with the Titans as an undrafted rookie out of Florida International in 2020.

In his career, he has 76 tackles, 2.5 sacks and an interception.