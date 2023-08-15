Texans claim T Jacky Chen

The Texans added an offensive tackle to the roster on Tuesday.

The NFL's daily transaction wire shows that they claimed Jacky Chen off of waivers. The Vikings dropped Chen from their roster on Monday when they signed tackle Chim Okorafor.

Chen began playing football during his sophomore year of high school and was a two-year starter at Division-II Pace University. He will try to show enough promise for the Texans to keep him as a reserve or on the practice squad.

The transaction wire also shows that the Texans released tackle Greg Little off of injured reserve with an injury settlement.