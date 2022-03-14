Texans claim Reggie Robinson off waivers

While most roster moves have to wait until the new league year starts on Wednesday, the Texans were able to add a player to their roster on Monday.

According to multiple reports, the Texans claimed cornerback Reggie Robinson off of waivers. Robinson was cut loose by the Cowboys on Friday.

Robinson was a fourth-round pick by the Cowboys in 2020 who was dropped by the team before playing a regular season snap on defense. He played five games on special teams during his rookie season and recorded one tackle. He missed all of 2021 while on injured reserve.

Cornerback Desmond King is set to become a free agent for the Texans, but they were able to bring safety Terrence Brooks back on a one-year deal Monday.

