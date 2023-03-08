Texans claim QB E.J. Perry off waivers from Jaguars

As expected the Houston Texans addressed the quarterback position in the offseason.

The Texans claimed Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback E.J. Perry off waivers Wednesday.

The waiver priority is identical to the first-round order in the 2023 NFL draft, which means if the Texans put in a claim, they are are second behind the Bears in acquiring the waived player.

Perry signed as a priority free agent with the Jaguars after the 2022 draft, and was later released with a non-football injury designation on July 24. Jacksonville brought back on Aug. 9, but then waived him at the end of preseason on Aug. 30 as part of a roster-massaging move to stash him on the practice squad. The former Boston College and Brown quarterback signed a reserve/future deal with the Jaguars on Jan. 23, but was waived on March 7.

Along with third-year Davis Mills, the Texans have two quarterbacks on their roster.

