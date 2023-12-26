Texans claim Kareem Jackson off waivers

Safety Kareem Jackson is headed home.

Jackson, who the Broncos waived Monday after two suspensions for illegal hits this season, was claimed by the Texans on Tuesday. He will receive his remaining salary of $279,444 by being claimed off waivers.

The Texans made Jackson a first-round draft pick in 2010, and he and Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans were teammates in 2010-11. Jackson spent nine seasons in Houston before going to Denver in 2019.

He has not played since Nov. 19 against Minnesota.

The NFL suspended him four games for a hit on Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs, citing "repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players." The suspension was the second for Jackson this season.

Besides his lost wages for the six games he has been suspended this season, Jackson also has paid $89,670 in fines for four illegal hits.

Jackson, 35, was eligible to return from his most recent suspension on Sunday against the Patriots, but the Broncos used a one-game roster exemption and then waived him Monday. The Broncos planned to bring Jackson back to the practice squad if he cleared waivers, per Mike Klis of 9News.

He didn't.

Jackson started all 69 games he played for the Broncos, finishing his four-plus seasons in Denver with 393 tackles, six interceptions and 22 passes defensed.