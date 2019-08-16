Texans claim Jermaine Ponder off waivers

The Texans claimed cornerback Jermaine Ponder off waivers from the Steelers on Friday, the team announced.

Ponder played collegiately at St. Francis University. He made 16 pass breakups last season, fifth-most in the NCAA’s FCS.

Ponder signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent, but they cut him two weeks ago. The Steelers signed him, and Ponder lasted a week there.

The Texans waived cornerback Jermaine Kelly Jr. with an injury designation to make room.

Houston made Kelly, 24, a seventh-round pick in 2018 out of San Jose State. He spent last season on injured reserve.