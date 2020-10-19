Texans claim Eli Ankou off waivers from Colts

The Texans claimed defensive tackle Eli Ankou off waivers from the Colts.

Houston placed Ankou on the exempt/commissioner permission list.

The Texans have familiarity with Ankou, having signed him as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA in 2017.

Ankou has played 20 career games with stints in Indianapolis, Cleveland and Jacksonville. He has 26 career tackles, two tackles for losses and 1.5 sacks.

Ankou was not active for the first five weeks of the season, and the Colts waived him Oct. 17.

