Texans claim DT Eli Aknou off waivers from Colts

The Indianapolis Colts waived defensive tackle Eli Ankou on Saturday before their Week 6 game, and he was claimed by the Houston Texans on Monday, per the league’s transaction wire.

The Colts originally claimed Ankou off of waivers from the Cleveland Browns following the league-wide roster cuts in September. Ankou had a strong showing at training camp with the Browns but never saw the field with the Colts.

Ankou was a healthy scratch in each of the team’s first five games until he was waived on Saturday. With Grover Stewart emerging as a phenomenal run-stopper and the Colts getting back Sheldon Day to go along with Taylor Stallworth, they had enough depth to take the chance at waiving Ankou.

Ankou has appeared in 20 career games recording 1.5 sacks and two tackles for loss.