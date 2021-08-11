Texans claim center Drake Jackson off waivers from the Lions

For the second time in a week, an undrafted rookie waived by the Detroit Lions has been claimed by another team. This time it’s center Drake Jackson, who was waived by the Lions on Monday.

The Houston Texans claimed Jackson on the waiver wire, per the NFL’s transaction report. Jackson joins tight end Jake Hausmann, who was claimed off waivers by the New York Giants after the Lions severed ties last week.

Jackson did not show a great deal in his time in Detroit. He was undersized and pushed off the roster when the Lions activated Evan Brown and signed Evan Boehm, each of whom can play center.

