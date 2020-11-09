Texans DE Charles Omenihu injured his hamstring in 27-25 win over the Jaguars

Houston Texans defensive end Charles Omenihu injured his hamstring in the 27-25 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday afternoon at TIAA Bank Field.

In the second quarter with 8:20 until halftime, Omenihu was injured on a first-and-10 run from running back James Robinson that gained eight yards. The blow was significant as the Texans were already lacking in their edge defense due to outside linebackers Jacob Martin and Whitney Mercilus being on the COVID-19 reserve.

According to interim coach Romeo Crennel, the injury happened because Omenihu is “a really fast guy.”

Said Crennel: “On the leg injury to Charles, Charles is a really fast guy and sometimes fast guys strain their hamstrings so he has a hamstring. We will work through that. Hopefully, we will get as many of those guys who got banged up back soon.”

The Texans also lost outside linebacker Brennan Scarlett with an arm injury. On offense, the Texans had running back David Johnson and guard Senio Kelemete both sustain concussions.