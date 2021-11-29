Will the Texans make a change at offensive play-caller?

The Houston Texans were plugging along by the time they reached halftime against the New York Jets in Week 12.

Houston tallied 157 yards total offense and had 14 points on the board. Even though they were leading by a field goal over the Jets at intermission, simply double Houston’s first half performance, and they should reasonably score 28 points and post over 300 yards by the end of regulation.

Not only did the Texans offense sputter, but it completely vanished as they didn’t add another point and churned just 45 more yards total offense in the second half.

The most bizarre yet emblematic play-call for the 2021 Texans came on third-and-1 from the Texans’ 46-yard line. The Texans called a jet sweep to receiver Chris Moore rather than driving the ball down the field with 21 seconds until halftime and a timeout remaining. Moore was dropped for a 4-yard loss and Houston failed to add points on the board.

Coach David Culley told reporters after the loss, which drops Houston to 2-9 on the season, that the club won’t consider changing offensive play-callers.

“No. Tim is my play-caller, and he’ll stay the play-caller,” Culley said.

The Texans currently have quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton as their passing game coordinator. Hamilton was the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts from 2013-15.