Texans CB Steven Nelson seeks to be ‘big brother’ for Derek Stingley

Steven Nelson knows what it is like to be the rookie in the secondary.

Nelson got his start in 2015 as the Kansas City Chiefs’ third-round pick. The Chiefs secondary featured safety Eric Berry, and the veteran was a player that Nelson was able to lean on as he progressed into the league.

Entering his eighth season in the NFL, Nelson seeks to be the same type of mentor for cornerback Derek Stingley.

“That’s what I had in Eric Berry when I was in my rookie campaign,” Nelson told reporters Aug. 23 at Houston Methodist Training Center. “Just kind of being a big brother figure to him, and the rest is history. He can play ball the way he’s supposed to play ball.”

The Texans made a significant investment in their secondary with the selection of Stingley. The Texans used a No. 3 overall pick to take the defensive back from LSU who can provide versatility in coverage in coach Lovie Smith’s Tampa 2 defense.

Nelson wants Stingley to know how to understand the game.

Said Nelson: “Help him understand formation-wise, personnel-wise, down and distance. It’s a lot of things that goes into it. Pretty much telling him how the offense is going to attack at any given point. That’s my biggest thing, to try to help him out with.”

The Texans’ preseason finale is against the San Francisco 49ers Aug. 25 at NRG Stadium, which may be one last exhibition game where Stingley can apply the lessons Nelson has taught him.

