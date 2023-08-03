Texans CB Shaquill Griffin sees WR Robert Woods’ influence on young wideouts

Shaquill Griffin and Robert Woods go way back.

From 2017-20, the Houston Texans cornerback and receiver faced each other as foes in the NFC West. Griffin played for the Seattle Seahawks while Woods suited up for the Los Angeles Rams.

It is why when Griffin was asked which receivers had performed well through a week and a half of training camp, all the former Pro Bowler could think about was Woods, the “savvy vet.”

“I got the chance to go against him twice a year when I was with Seattle and for him to continue to show up and be that leader for those guys you could tell they’re picking up a lot of the things that he does,” Griffin said.

Woods tore his ACL after nine games in 2021 when the Rams eventually won the Super Bowl. The former Buffalo Bills 2013 second-rounder spent 2022 with the Tennessee Titans, but hardly produced anywhere near his days in Los Angeles — 53 catches for 527 yards and two touchdowns.

Nevertheless the younger wideouts on the roster — John Metchie, Tank Dell to name a couple — still know Woods’ 142 career games give him credibility on playing the game consistently. Griffin is facing some of Woods’ moves as they permeate throughout the receiving corps.

“Even at the top of his route being able to use his hands and hand play to get off and create separation, I’m starting to see the guys do the same move that he’s doing, so I can tell that he is taking it upon himself to make sure that the young group of receivers is starting to step up in a major way.”

The Texans’ receiving corps doesn’t have a household name, which allows the unit to fly under the radar. However, names will emerge if the corps is able to play with any consistency as Woods as shown throughout his 11-year career.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire