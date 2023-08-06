Texans CB Desmond King providing tips for rookie QB C.J. Stroud

HOUSTON — The Merriam-Webster Dictionary describes consistency as an agreement or harmony of parts and features to one another or a whole.

First-year Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryans must have that word etched into memory when evaluating players on the field looking to make the roster and contribute this season.

One player showing signs of putting together consistent training camp practices is rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, who took all of the first-team reps for the second consecutive day as he continues his bid to become the Opening Day starter against the Baltimore Ravens.

“I talk to him here and there and let him know that it is ok to check the ball down to your safety (receiver), said Texans DB Desmond King when I asked about the progression of rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. #Texans #Sarge @TheTexansWire pic.twitter.com/yZzYUur6HY — #SARGE (@BigSargeSportz) August 6, 2023

In front of the fans in attendance for the first evening practice at Houston Methodist Training Center, Stroud displayed why he is starting to separate himself from the competition with third-year quarterback Davis Mills.

During red-zone 7-on-7 drills, the former Ohio State standout threw a picturesque lob pass to running back Dameon Pierce, who was locked up against cornerback Desmond King. Stroud placed the ball where the only options were Pierce dropping the pass, or it went out of the side of the end zone.

After making a spectacular catch, the second-year running back went to one knee and played the air guitar as the fans cheered him on from the stands.

Stroud struck gold in the end zone again later in the drill when he found tight end Mason Schreck in the back of the end zone for another score.

As practice continued, he began to show that he is a quick learner and rarely commits the same mistake twice. Unlike previous practices where the Texans defenders could bait him into an error or a turnover, Stroud took what was given to him as he consistently moved the ball down the field during 11-on-11 drills.

“I talk to him here and there and let him know that it is ok to check the ball down to your safety (receiver or back),” said Desmond King when asked about the progression of Stroud. “I know you want to make that one (spectacular) pass, but sometimes you have to make the right pass instead of the pass you want.”

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire