Texans CB Desmond King explains why he saw on his interception against the 49ers

The Houston Texans defense came up with a much-needed takeaway in the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday afternoon at Levi’s Stadium.

With 9:24 to go until halftime, rookie quarterback Trey Lance threw a deep ball intended for tight end George Kittle. Texans cornerback Desmond King came up with Houston’s only takeaway of the afternoon.

“Just playing my zone and saw Kittle coming from the front side, and it was a drawn up play,” King said after the game. “They definitely drew up and definitely wanted to get the ball in Kittle’s hands. I know he’s a very impact guy for their offense. So, I saw him coming out the side, and something just told me to look back. Once I ran with him, the ball was coming and I made the play.”

King finished the game with seven combined tackles and two pass breakups to go along with his pick. The takeaway was the impetus for the Texans’ lone scoring drive of the game.

As part of King’s takeaway celebration, he went to the end zone and sat in the plush seats.

#Texans defense gets the stop again on fourth and one. Desmond King II (@blaqbadger14) breaks up the pass and is having a big game. pic.twitter.com/YHyTIpmNzq — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) January 2, 2022

“I told myself all week I was going to go sit in those seats all week,” said King. “Definitely had the opportunity to do that and it felt good to do it.”

The former Los Angeles Chargers 2017 fifth-round pick has tallied three interceptions on the season.