Texans CB Desmond King believes Houston is ‘here to stay’ entering 2024 season

Desmond King was here for the four-win season in 2021. He came back a year later and watched as the Texans limped through another frustrating campaign.

Even after being cut during the final days of training camp last summer, King wanted to come back and help finish what he started to build back under David Culley and Lovie Smith.

Entering Year 4 with the franchise, he feels like the dark age has reached its end at NRG Stadium. Even though it’s only been one season of success, the 29-year-old defensive back understands why expectations are rising for the defending AFC South champions.

“I’ve done seen the evolution of the team and the organization just being here for those first couple of years and seeing where it’s at now, knowing my capability and what I can bring to the team, why not be here with Houston? We’re an up-and-coming team and we’re here to stay,” King told KPRC2 Sports. “We’re just getting ready for the season and I’m here.”

King, a former All-Pro nickel defender with the Los Angeles Chargers, has been a staple of the Texans’ defense since joining the roster in 2021. He’s played various positions, including starting in the postseason last January against the Cleveland Browns.

Signed to a new two-year deal, King is ready to compete. A starting job isn’t guaranteed after Houston brought in Myles Bryant and Kamari Lassiter this offseason. The Texans could also potentially shift King back to safety after losing DeAndre Houston-Carson this offseason.

King, who won the Jim Thorpe Award during his final season at Iowa, knows with success comes pressure. To evade the outside noise, he follows the ‘start from scratch’ methodology, meaning every season is a fresh start with new goals.

#Texans veteran defensive back Desmond King @blaqbadger14 imparting knowledge at his sixth annual youth football camp, held today at Iowa Colony High School in Brazoria County with Jalen Pitre and Tavierre Thomas @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/qIuwUDjEf6 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) June 22, 2024

“We know what kind of team we have. That said, you see it every day in the locker room,” King said. “It’s what we do when we go out there on that field. Yeah, we have the noise. We have the hype behind us, but that’s not out there on that practice field when we’re out there working.”

King, who in seven games recorded 47 tackles, a sack and two pass deflections, is staying the course as the Texans prepare to return for training camp next month. He knows Houston has a target on its back after breaking through in 2024.

It will be up to the roster to hit the mark, something the Detriot native doesn’t seem concerned with.

“We’re out there putting blood, sweat and tears in every day,” he said. “We know what we have and we’ve got to believe in what we have, and that’s what really matters.”

