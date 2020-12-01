Texans CB Bradley Roby announces 6-game suspension for violation of NFL PED policy

Texans CB Bradley Roby will be away from the defending AFC South champions through the rest of the 2020 campaign. Roby will be suspended six games for violation of the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy via NFL Network’s James Palmer. Roby collected 37 combined tackles, two tackles for loss, seven pass breakups, a fumble recovery, and an interception in his 10 games this season

Latest Stories