Texans CB Bradley Roby out against the Jaguars in Week 9

Houston Texans cornerback Bradley Roby has be declared as out against the Jacksonville Jaguars for Sunday’s 12:00 p.m. CT game at TIAA Bank Field.

According to the team, the reason for Roby’s absence is not related to COVID-19 nor to injury.

On Friday, interim coach Romeo Crennel told reporters that he expected Roby to play.

“Roby practiced also, so he’ll go play,” Crennel said.

Roby left the Week 7 contest with the Green Bay Packers early in the first quarter with a knee injury. The Texans would go on to lose 35-20.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Roby is missing the game due to disciplinary reasons.

With the Texans’ bye in Week 8, Roby had a full week off to rest and get ready for the rematch with the Jaguars.

The Texans will rely on cornerbacks Vernon Hargreaves, Phillip Gaines, Lonnie Johnson, Keion Crossen, and rookie John Reid to carry the burden as Roby misses his first game of the season.