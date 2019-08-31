Texans continue busy day with trade for Chiefs RB Carlos Hyde

The Texans need Carlos Hyde a lot more than the Chiefs did. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

On the same day the Houston Texans shipped out disgruntled former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney, the team acquired a veteran for one of its biggest needs.

The Texans have acquired running back Carlos Hyde from the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for offensive lineman Martinas Rankin, Yahoo Sports’ Terez Paylor reports.

The Chiefs are trading RB Carlos Hyde to the Texans for OT Martinas Rankin, a source tells me. — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) August 31, 2019

Texans get sorely needed RB

Hyde probably isn’t a quality NFL starter at this point in his career, but that probably didn’t matter to the Texans given the position they’re in.

Starting running back Lamar Miller is out for the season with a torn ACL, leaving Hyde’s former Browns backfield mate Duke Johnson as the only running back left on the Texans’ roster with any significant NFL experience.

Johnson had long been more of a third-down, receiving-specialist back with the Browns, so the need was clear for an early down runner like Hyde.

In five years with the San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars, Hyde has posted 3,300 rushing yards (51.6 yards per game) with 26 rushing touchdowns and 4.0 yards per rush.

Chiefs part with Carlos Hyde months after signing him

Hyde signed a one-year, $2.8 million contract with the Chiefs this offseason and seemed to be poised to take over the team’s No. 2 running back role. However, he appeared to become more and more expendable as the preseason continued.

Chiefs sixth-round pick Darwin Thompson had reportedly jumped Hyde on the depth chart, and Darrel Williams has also flashed promise. The writing on the wall might have been when Hyde took snaps in the Chiefs’ fourth preseason game while Damien Williams, Thompson and the other Williams all sat.

Given that fourth running backs on most rosters are usually reserved for special teams players and Hyde has played only 27 special teams snaps in his entire career, the Chiefs did not have many uses for him. The Texans, however, clearly do.

