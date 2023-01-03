Texans cancel player media availability following Bills S Damar Hamlin medical emergency

The Houston Texans canceled all media availability for players and team meetings Tuesday.

The move comes in response to the NFL coming to a standstill following the medical emergency of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. During the first quarter of the Bills’ game with the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, Hamlin collapsed to the ground after getting up from making a tackle. Hamlin required CPR and was carried via ambulance to a nearby hospital where he remains in the intensive care unit in critical condition.

Hamlin has at least two former teammates on the Texans in defensive ends Mario Addison and Jerry Hughes, who both played for the Bills last season. Texans defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire was also the Bills’ assistant defensive line coach last season. Defensive tackle Kurt Hinish was also high school teammates with Hamlin at Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh.

The NFL decided Tuesday the game between the Bills and Bengals will not be resumed this week.

