Texans call up seven players from the practice squad to active roster for Week 17

The Houston Texans called up seven players total as they get ready for Week 17 against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday at 3:05 p.m. Central Time at Levi’s Stadium.

The Texans’ two standard elevations were defensive end Michael Dwumfour and linebacker Josh Watson.

The Texans’ five COVID-19 replacements were receiver Jalen Camp, receiver Jordan Veasy, offensive lineman Jordan Steckler, defensive back Cre’von LeBlanc, and running back Jaylen Samuels.

Houston isn’t work through quite as much of a disruption to their roster as they did in Week 16 against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Texans called up 11 players from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements.