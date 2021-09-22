With Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor on injured reserve, Jeff Driskel will take his place on the active roster.

Driskel is being called up from the practice squad, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

So the Texans are going with Davis Mills, a rookie third-round pick who has never started a game, and Driskel, a career backup who has started nine games in three seasons with the Bengals, Lions and Broncos, teams that have gone 1-8 in the games he started.

Deshaun Watson will continue making about $600,000 a week while he sits out as the bizarre circumstance continues in which one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL isn’t playing and isn’t likely to play any time soon.

Taylor is expected to miss three or four weeks with a hamstring injury and get the starting job back when he returns.

Texans call up Jeff Driskel from practice squad to back up Davis Mills originally appeared on Pro Football Talk