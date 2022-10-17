Texans’ Cal McNair embraces chairman and CEO role with firing of Jack Easterby

It’s been a tumultuous first three seasons for Cal McNair as CEO & Chairman of the Houston Texans.

Since his father, Bob McNair, died in November of 2018, Cal oversaw the Texans epic playoff collapse against the Kansas City Chiefs and the subsequent dismantling of the franchise under Bill O’Brien. Deandre Hopkins was traded, JJ Watt was released, and the relationship with franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson became so toxic that he was ultimately traded to the Cleveland Brown.

McNair, to his credit, has done his best to move on from the corpse of the awful 2020 season. Watson was traded as swiftly as possible and featured in no promotional material during 2021 or 2022. Nick Caserio, very well respected from his tenure in New England, was brought in to serve as General Manager. The team cycled through Baltimore Ravens’ wide receiver coach David Culley before opting instead to elevate Lovie Smith to the position.

"We want to be fearless and try new things and listen to the fans. We want to respond to them… What we hear most from the fans is they want to win" – Texans CEO Cal McNair on @SportsRadio610 I appreciate the transparency from the front office #WeAreTexans — John Crumpler (@JohnHCrumpler) August 12, 2022

On the frontlines, despite two consecutive 4-win seasons, McNair has done his best to win back the love of the fanbase and fight declining season ticket sales. The team created alternate uniforms for the first time in franchise history, preached a message of needing their fan support to win, and McNair himself even went as far as to grill burgers for fans after practice one day.

Despite everything, McNair’s entire tenure had one thing in common: Jack Easterby.

The executive vice president of football operations survived an Sports’ Illustrated hit piece that hinted at immense involvement in the football operations and seemingly played a huge hand in the hiring of Caserio. Easterby’s hand was also evident in the head coaching searches of both 2021 and 2022. His relationship and shared faith with former quarterback Josh McCown, a backup for Houston in 2020, was so strong that McCown was reported as a potential favorite for the job despite no coaching experience at either the NFL or college level.

Genuinely stunned that Jack Easterby was fired. After two consecutive coaching cycle flops, in which he clearly played a heavy hand, all but assumed his job was untouchable. Huge play for the organization moving forward for regaining respectability/normalcy #WeAreTexans — John Crumpler (@JohnHCrumpler) October 17, 2022

Easterby may have been brought on at the desire of Bill O’Brien but even in the face of the team’s complete and total attempt to erase that era of team history… his job was seemingly unstable.

McNair finally shut down that narrative on Monday.

Easterby was relieved of all responsibilities with the Houston Texans in a move that the team published as ‘mutual.’ Many in the local media, including long time Houston Chronicle reporter John McClain, were quick to note that the parting was likely anything but that.

I said before the season I thought this would be Jack Easterby’s last with the Texans. Had no idea he’d be fired during the season as reported by @AdamSchefter. There’ll be rejoicing throughout the organization. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) October 17, 2022

Even if the decision came two years too late, the move signals a new era for Houston and most importantly a new era for McNair as CEO of the Texans.

The firing not only removes a toxic presence and reminder of the Texans’ past from the building, but it also puts the impetus on McNair. It’s a sign of strength and independence of his young tenure as CEO that McNair is ready to absorb both the full responsibilities and independence that come with serving as the functional owner of the team. These are officially Cal McNair’s Texans in both word and deed.

Biggest takeaway from today has to be hope for Cal McNair. The last 6 months have shown an owner trying to do the right football and non-football things to regain the fanbase & league-wide respectability. Now, Houston just needs time for Caserio to work the roster #WeAreTexans — John Crumpler (@JohnHCrumpler) October 17, 2022

There’s been no lack of desire nor lack of effort to try to win during the last three seasons. The biggest obstacles have been correcting the mistakes of the past and selecting the right people to make the choices to come. Easterby’s removal is one that signals McNair’s value to both have ownership in that process and to also put football-people at the forefront of making football-decisions.

It will certainly take time for Caserio to rebuild the roster and Houston will need to find a franchise quarterback before they once again can have Super Bowl aspirations. However, for the time being, McNair has done everything possible in his corner to make Houston a winner.

