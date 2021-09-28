Texans C Justin Britt ready for daunting task facing the Bills’ front seven

HOUSTON — For the third consecutive week, the Houston Texans offensive line will have another daunting task going up against a premier defensive front.

The Buffalo Bills have had a suitable start to the 2021 regular season, and their defensive front has played a significant role in their early success with nine sacks three games into the year.

The Texans have done a solid job keeping their quarterback clean in the pocket thus far, but center Justin Britt wasted no time preparing for the team’s next opponent.

“They got a lot of rotation upfront,” Britt said following practice on Monday. “We’ll just have to have a good week of practice with preparation, tune into the game plan and the ins and outs of it, the details, and just prepare mentally and physically just like any other game.”

In addition to the team’s film study, Britt said he took some time to study Buffalo’s defensive line during their 43-21 win over the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

During a 24-9 loss at NRG Stadium, Houston’s offensive line allowed the Panthers to sack Davis Mills four times. Britt felt Mills did a great job directing the show and that the o-line was on point with their assignments — crediting the Panthers’ success to minor mistakes.

Despite a below-average Week 3 performance, Britt and the Texans’ offensive line knows how to approach a game against a prime defensive front and win the battle at the line of scrimmage.

After all, against a defensive line that featured the talents of Milles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney, this is a Texan team that held the Browns to one sack during their Week 2 match in Cleveland.

“We feel very comfortable blocking the five,” first-year coach David Culley said. “There are times now where Davis will have to make some calls, making sure we’re getting people going to the right place and the right side. But I feel real comfortable in what we’re doing protection-wise. You go back and you look at the five or six sacks that we’ve got, very few of those are on our offensive line.”