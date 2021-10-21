Texans C Justin Britt among 5 DNPs on 1st Week 7 injury report

The Houston Texans began their week of practice to prepare for the Arizona Cardinals and released their first injury report of the week. There were five players who did not practice, including center Justin Britt.

Britt sat out with a knee injury.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson, of course, continues to be listed as out for personal reasons. Receiver Brandin Cooks got the day off.

S Terrence Brooks (chest) and defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson (back) also sat out.

Receiver Chris Conley (neck) was limited, while receiver Danny Amendola (thigh) was a full participant.

Did not participate:

QB Deshaun Watson (away from team)

WR Brandin Cooks (rest)

C Justin Britt (knee)

S Terrence Brooks (chest)

DT Jaleel Johnson (back)

Limited participation:

WR Chris Conley (neck)

Full participation:

WR Danny Amendola (thigh)

