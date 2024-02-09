Texans C.J. Stroud wins AP 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

In what was ultimately little surprise in NFL circles the number two overall pick in the 2023 draft C.J. Stroud took home the Offensive Rookie of the Year award during last nights awards ceremony.

Stroud won the award in an apparent blowout as he received 48 of 50 first-place votes with Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua getting the other two. Stroud had a historic season with the Texans as he compiled one of the best rookie quarterback performances in NFL history with 4,108 passing yards and 23 touchdowns. Stroud helped take what was an awful team the year prior and turn them into legitimate playoff contenders.

CJ Stroud is officially the AP OROY. The first Texans player to ever do it. pic.twitter.com/R1FckCD4X5 — James Roy (@n1texansfan) February 9, 2024

We will see if Stroud can build upon this historic season as the only Texan to ever win the award and continue to make the Houston Texans a force within an already stacked AFC conference.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire