Texans’ C.J. Stroud keeps AFC South from the bottom in NFL.com division power rankings

The NFL is all about the quarterback. Aside from the center, virtually all offensive snaps are touched by the quarterback, who is the ultimate distributor of possessions. It isn’t too hard to fathom why quarterbacks get saddled with wins and losses, which is purely a team accomplishment.

There are some divisions in the league that are blessed with talent under center. The AFC West regularly is spoiled with the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and the Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin Herbert.

According to Adam Schein from NFL.com, who ranked all eight NFL divisions by their quarterback talent, the AFC South is seventh-best in terms of its collective quarterback play. What helped sell Schein on the division was the Houston Texans’ C.J. Stroud.

I do believe in this division’s two first-round quarterbacks. Stroud and Richardson need time, but it’s going to happen. Stroud was absolutely prolific at Ohio State, and DeMeco Ryans put together a really great offensive staff that will ease his transition into the NFL. Houston’s weapons aren’t great, but they are better than you think, with guys like Dameon Pierce, Robert Woods, Dalton Schultz and Devin Singletary.

Houston took Stroud with the No. 2 overall pick to solve a persistent issue under center since Nick Caserio became general manager in January 2021. With a possible franchise quarterback in place, the Texans can finally turn the page and complete the rebuild.

The AFC South has the possibility to become one of the best divisions for quarterback play in the NFL. For Schein’s list, the AFC North tops his list in 2023, which includes the Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson and the Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow. If the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence continues to blossom, and Stroud and Anthony Richardson excel in their rookie campaigns, Will Levis’ development may be immaterial as the AFC South climbs such collective quarterback rankings.

