Texans’ C.J. Stroud, Falcons’ Bijan Robinson to showcase offensive fireworks in Week 5

ATLANTA — The Houston Texans’ 2-2 record and four-way tie for first place in the AFC South makes their Week 5 encounter with the Atlanta Falcons a “must watch” affair.

Aside from the playoffs being a possibility with a third win in a row, the game will also indicate the development of two burgeoning stars in Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud and Atlanta running back Bijan Robinson.

The No. 2 overall pick has been off to a blazing start for Houston, passing for 1,212 yards, which is the second-most passing yards in NFL history by a quarterback through their first four games, six touchdowns, and a league record zero interceptions on 151 pass attempts. Stroud is the first rookie since the 1970 merger with 250 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and no interceptions in three straight games.

If the former Ohio State product reaches 300-plus passing yards on Sunday, he will join Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner as the only player in NFL history with at least 300 passing yards and two touchdown passes in three of their first five career games.

“He’s made some plays, he’s a talented player,” said Falcons head coach Arthur Smith about Stroud. “That’s the thing about C.J. is you saw it coming out of Ohio State. He was probably the only player, to Georgia’s defense’s credit, C.J. was the only one that looked pretty good against what’s arguably been the best defense in college football the last couple of years. So, it shouldn’t surprise anybody. He’s a good football player. He’s making a lot of good throws. Maybe we can acknowledge that there’s no perfect test coming out.”

Robinson has been just as impressive as he has provided all the offensive firepower for Atlanta and is currently tied for fourth in the NFL in rushing yards with 318. The No. 8 overall pick elusiveness makes him just as dangerous in the passing game as he presents a unique challenge to opposing defenses.

“It can’t just be like one person tackling him; it has to be the whole team tackling him,” said Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard on stopping Robinson. “Our mentality all week has just been getting to the football. You may see someone has him wrapped up, but you have to get to him. We have seen what he can do. He is one of the most electrifying running backs in the league, just based on how elusive he is.”

Houston will be in search of their third consecutive victory, something they have yet to achieve since the 2018 season when they won nine straight games.

