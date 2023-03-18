Texans take Bryce Young, Quentin Johnston in Draft Wire post-free agency mock

One of the Houston Texans’ biggest needs going into the 2023 season is the passing game.

The Texans finished as the eighth-lowest passing offense in the NFL last year, and had struggles under center. Not only was second-year Davis Mills benched after a 1-8-1 record, but Kyle Allen fared no better as Houston lost the next two games and lost eight turnovers. The situation was so moribund that the Texans had to go back to Mills and a two-quarterback system with Jeff Driskel just to get through the last five games.

The Texans’ passing game is a glaring enough problem that new Draft Wire co-managing editor Curt Popejoy saw it as an immediate area of concern in his first mock draft.

Houston takes Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with the No. 2 overall pick, which is basically where the Texans may go at that slot anyway. The Carolina Panthers take Ohio State signal caller C.J. Stroud with the top pick.

The Texans use their No. 12 overall pick — obtained via 2022 offseason trade with the Cleveland Browns — to take TCU receiver Quentin Johnston. Again, a safe selection and one that seems to be the logical pick for anyone making a mock draft.

The Indianapolis Colts go for Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 overall selection. Kentucky’s Will Levis goes No. 6 overall to the Detroit Lions.

