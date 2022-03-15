Texans bringing back Pharaoh Brown

The Texans are retaining one of their own free agents.

According to multiple reports, Houston is re-signing tight end Pharaoh Brown on a one-year deal worth up to $4 million.

Brown has been with Houston since 2020, when the club brought him to its practice squad. With a promotion to the active roster, Brown appeared in 13 games with nine starts in 2020, catching 14 passes for 163 yards with a touchdown.

He re-signed with the Texans last March and caught 23 passes for 171 yards with no touchdowns in 15 games.

After going undrafted out of Oregon in 2017, Brown began his career with the Raiders. He was waived and went to the Browns in 2018. He caught two passes for 27 yards with Cleveland in 2019.

