Texans bring back RB Royce Freeman on a 1-year contract

The Houston Texans are bringing back running back Royce Freeman.

According to Aaron Wilson from the Pro Football Network, the Texans have re-signed the 26-year-old to a one-year contract worth $1.187 million.

Freeman’s contract includes a $152,500 signing bonus with a little over $1 million guaranteed. The former Denver Broncos 2018 third-round pick’s base salary is $1.035 million with $895,000 of the salary fully guaranteed.

The 6-0, 238-pound running back, who played eight games with the Carolina Panthers last year before joining the Texans for seven games, enjoyed playing on Houston’s roster in 2021 with veterans on short-term deals.

“It’s a little different, but I think the whole one-year deal thing, I feel like a lot of guys just embrace being around each other,” Freeman told reporters on Dec. 16, 2021. “Just embrace loving the game of football because you never know what’s going to happen even in this business in general. I think a lot of guys have, like I said, kind of embraced it and focused on their game as far as football getting better and just surrounding themselves with their teammates.”

Freeman generated 92 yards on 35 carries and caught seven passes for 62 yards.