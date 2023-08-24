Texans bring back G Keaton Sutherland, place OT Kilian Zierer on injured reserve

The Houston Texans continue to tinker with their offensive line depth as they prepare for their preseason finale with the New Orleans Saints Aug. 27 at the Caesars Superdome.

The Texans signed guard Keaton Sutherland, who they previously had waived on Aug. 18.

As a corresponding move, Houston placed undrafted free agent tackle Kilian Zierer on injured reserve. The Auburn product left late in the second quarter of the 28-3 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Zierer saw considerable time playing tackle for the Texans in preseason with 79 snaps along with two special teams snaps. Zierer had been with the Texans since rookie minicamp.

