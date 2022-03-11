Texans bring back former Texas A&M OL Carson Green

The Houston Texans are going with a familiar commodity to fill out their roster.

According to Aaron Wilson from the Pro Football Network, the Texans are bringing back former Texas A&M offensive lineman Carson Green, who spent time on and off Houston’s practice squad last season.

At 6-6, 320 pounds, Green, who played high school ball for Southlake Carroll in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, was an intriguing tackle prospect. At Texas A&M, Green started in 40 of his 48 games active with most of those starts at right tackle.

Green was signed as a priority free agent following the 2021 NFL draft. Fellow Aggie and undrafted free agent Ryan McCollum signed with the Texans on the same day as Green.