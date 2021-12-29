After defeating the Chargers with a shorthanded roster on Sunday, the Texans have several players back at practice off the COVID-19 list.

Per Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle, Houston has 16 players off the club’s COVID-19 list — including the club’s top receiver Brandin Cooks.

Cooks has 80 catches for 945 yards with five touchdowns this season.

Also on the practice field for the Texans were center Justin Britt, guard Lane Taylor, safeties Eric Murray and A.J. Moore; linebackers Kamu Grugier-Hill, Neville Hewitt, and Eric Wilson; defensive ends Jonathan Greenard, Jordan Jenkins, and Derek Rivers; defensive tackles Maliek Collins, Roy Lopez, and Jaleel Johnson; kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn, and practice squad defensive back Cre’von LeBlanc.

Houston is on the road to face San Francisco on Sunday.

Texans get Brandin Cooks, several more players off COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk