Texans’ Brandin Cooks likely, David Johnson unlikely to play vs. Colts

The Houston Texans may be without their starting running back in David Johnson but it appears they will have wide receiver Brandin Cooks for the Week 13 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium.

Both players were listed as questionable on the final injury report in Week 13. Cooks was questionable due to a non-COVID illness that spread around the team while Johnson also dealt with a thigh injury along with the non-COVID illness.

Cooks appears likely to play against the Colts on Sunday while Johnson is expected to miss, barring a change in status.

Texans’ wide receiver Brandin Cooks, listed as questionable for Sunday due to an illness, is expected to play vs. the Colts. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 5, 2021

#Texans RB David Johnson (illness, thigh) is not expected to play today vs. the #Colts, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 5, 2021

Cooks is the main priority for the Colts defense on Sunday. He’s the biggest threat for the Texans on the offensive side of the ball leading the unit in targets (92), receptions (62), receiving yards (704) and receiving touchdowns (3).

Meanwhile, Johnson has been splitting the workload in the backfield for the majority of the season. With him out, the Texans are likely to lean heavily on another veteran in Rex Burkhead.

