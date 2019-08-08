NFL teams pledge more than $200K in donations to mass shooting victims

In the aftermath of two mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton that totaled more than 31 fatalities, a group of NFL teams are chipping in to help the victims.

The Houston Texans, Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys all announced Wednesday that they, alongside the NFL Foundation, are donating to the funds set up to help victims of the El Paso and Dayton shootings.

The donations total $225,000.

Please join the #Texans and the NFL Foundation in supporting the victims of the tragic event in El Paso: https://t.co/SU2TVG0HWF pic.twitter.com/VpO7ezF4zA — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 8, 2019

The #Bengals and NFL Foundation will donate $75,000 to the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund, through The Dayton Foundation, to help people impacted by this weekend’s shooting.



Read more 📰: https://t.co/2TbQuA2p3Q pic.twitter.com/kv1OyUzfbR — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 7, 2019

In the wake of the recent tragedy in El Paso, Texas, the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation and the Dallas Cowboys have committed $50,000 to the El Paso Community Foundation Victims’ Fund.



Learn more: https://t.co/2PtaOc2kwv pic.twitter.com/zhnZtVwyNo — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) August 8, 2019

“Our hearts and support are with the entire El Paso community and especially with the families of the victims of this very tragic event,” Cowboys executive Charlotte Jones Anderson said in a statement. “Our organization has long enjoyed a wonderful following from the people of El Paso, and our wish is that so many others in Texas and around the country will be inspired to assist the loved ones who are grieving.”

Those wishing to join the teams in helping shooting victims can at the El Paso Shooting Victims’ Fund and the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund.

The Texans, Bengals and Cowboys are all chipping in. (Getty Images)

