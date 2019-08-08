NFL teams pledge more than $200K in donations to mass shooting victims

Jack Baer
In the aftermath of two mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton that totaled more than 31 fatalities, a group of NFL teams are chipping in to help the victims.

The Houston Texans, Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys all announced Wednesday that they, alongside the NFL Foundation, are donating to the funds set up to help victims of the El Paso and Dayton shootings.

The donations total $225,000.

“Our hearts and support are with the entire El Paso community and especially with the families of the victims of this very tragic event,” Cowboys executive Charlotte Jones Anderson said in a statement. “Our organization has long enjoyed a wonderful following from the people of El Paso, and our wish is that so many others in Texas and around the country will be inspired to assist the loved ones who are grieving.”

Those wishing to join the teams in helping shooting victims can at the El Paso Shooting Victims’ Fund and the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund.

The Texans, Bengals and Cowboys are all chipping in. (Getty Images)
